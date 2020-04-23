Royals Prince Louis’ Baby Album: Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Third Child By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos 2 hours ago BBC 24 1 / 24 Round of Applause Louis clapped from in his mom’s arms in April 2020 while supporting frontline workers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News