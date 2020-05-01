Royals Duchess Kate and Prince William Unveil Photos of Princess Charlotte Delivering Food Ahead of Her 5th Birthday By Dory Jackson May 1, 2020 Courtesy of Duchess of Cambridge via Kensington Palace/Instagram 4 1 / 4 Strike a Pose! Charlotte posed for a headshot ahead of her 5th birthday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News