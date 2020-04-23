Royals Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s Royal Life in Photos By Us Weekly Staff April 23, 2020 MEGA 65 58 / 65 Fun in Florals The toddler smiled at the camera in a dress while giving a rope swing a go. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News