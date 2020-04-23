Royals

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s Royal Life in Photos

By
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Send Lots of Love to Princess Charlotte on Her 4th Birthday
Pictures of Princess Charlotte taken by her Mother, The Duchess of Cambridge, at their home in Norfolk earlier this month, to mark her fourth birthday at Anmer Hall, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK, on the 2nd May 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge/WPA-Pool/MEGA
65
55 / 65

Growing Up

The palace shared adorable photos of Charlotte in honor of her 4th birthday on May 2, 2019.

Back to top