Royals

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s Royal Life in Photos

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Lead Clap for Carers With Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince George, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate and Prince Louis clap for carers on April 23, 2020. BBC
67
65 / 67

Happy to Help

Charlotte led her family in a clap for frontline workers in April 2020.

Back to top