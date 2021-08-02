Babies

Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son

By
Dog Days! See Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 2nd Son Psalm’s Cute Pics
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
63
61 / 63
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Faux Fur

Kardashian photographed “Psalm and [his] stuffed Pom doll” in March 2021.

Back to top