Babies

Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son

By
Kim-Kardashian-Kanye-West-Kids-Stormi-2nd-Birthday-Party
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
33
33 / 33

Party Guest

Kim held Psalm at the entrance of Stormi’s 2nd birthday bash in February 2020.

Back to top