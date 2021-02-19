Scootering Psalm! See Kim and Kanye's 2nd Son’s Pics

Babies Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son By Riley Cardoza February 19, 2021 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 60 60 / 60 Scooter Skills Psalm rode a scooter while rocking a “Yeezus” tour tee in February 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News