Babies

Psalm West’s Photo Album: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Son

By
Stormi Webster Chicago West Psalm West and True Thompson Inside the Kardashian Jenner Kids First Day of Preschool
 Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
54
52 / 54
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Small Student

Psalm crashed his sister Chicago’s “first day of preschool” in September 2020.

Back to top