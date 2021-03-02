Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Beach Bump Lala Kent Instagram
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
23
23 / 23
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Beach Bump

Kent wore a bikini while enjoying a beach day with Cartwright and Kent in March 2021.

Back to top