Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Lala Kent Bikini Bump
 Courtesy Lala Kent/Instagram
13
13 / 13
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

BFFs

“Me and my best friend,” Kent captioned a December 2020 bikini photo via Instagram.

Back to top