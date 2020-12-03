Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Vanderpump Rules' Pregnant Lala Kent Shows 5-Month Baby Bump in Nude Pic
Lala Kent Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
9
9 / 9
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Five Months

Kent showed her bare baby bump “from the front” in a December 2020 mirror selfie.

Back to top