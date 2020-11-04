Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
4 Happy Halloween Lala Kent pregnant
 Courtesy of Randall Emmett/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Happy Halloween

She celebrated spooky season later that same month with her fiancé and his two daughters.

Back to top