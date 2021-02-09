Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Lala Kent 8 Months Pregnant
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
20
20 / 20
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

So Close

“I can’t wait to meet you,” Kent captioned an eight-month selfie in February 2021.

Back to top