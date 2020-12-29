Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Lala Kent 6 Months Pregnant Selfie
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
12
10 / 12
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

So Sporty

Kent posed for a bare baby bump pic in her closet in December 2020.

Back to top