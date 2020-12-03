Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Working Out! See Pregnant Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Pics Ahead of 1st Child
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
9
8 / 9
podcast
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_600x338

Sweat Sesh

Kent filmed her December 2020 workout in a black sports bra and matching shorts.

Back to top