Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Lala Kent Shares Topless Baby Bump Photo as She Enters 3rd Trimester
 Courtesy of Lala Kent/Instagram
16
16 / 16
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Topless Shot

“We have officially entered our third trimester,” Kent wrote via Instagram in January 2021. “Holy s–t.”

Back to top