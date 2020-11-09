Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Lala Kent Friends Shirt Randall Emmett
 Courtesy of Randall Emmett/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

TV Time

Kent rocked a Friends tee while spending the weekend relaxing in Florida with Emmett.

Back to top