Pregnancies

Vanderpump Rules’ Pregnant Scheana Shay Reveals Sex of Her 1st Child: Party Pics

By
Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay Reveals Sex Her Brock Davies 1st Child
 Courtesy Scheana Shay/Instagram
11
3 / 11
podcast
Flash_600x338

Sonogram Shot

She decorated one of the food tables with a framed ultrasound photo.

Back to top