Babies ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Congratulate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on Son Cruz’s Birth By Riley Cardoza April 14, 2021 Rob Latour/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 Scheana Shay “CONGRATS!!!!!!” the pregnant “One More Time” singer told the pair. “Sooooo happy for you mama.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News