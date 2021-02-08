Babies

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Meet Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Daughter Hartford: Photos

By
Jax Taylor Pump Rules Stars Meet Stassi Schroeder's Daughter Hartford
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
3
3 / 3
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Jax Taylor

Her husband sat on the couch beside them.

Back to top