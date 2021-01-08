Babies

Katie Maloney and More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React to Stassi Schroeder’s Baby News

By
Brittany Cartwright React to Stassi Schroeder Baby
 KCR/Shutterstock
5
2 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Brittany Cartwright

“I love all three of you so much,” the Kentucky native wrote on her Instagram Story.

Back to top