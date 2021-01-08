Babies

Katie Maloney and More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React to Stassi Schroeder’s Baby News

By
Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Vanderpump Rules Stars React to Stassi Schroeder Baby News
 Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Katie Maloney

Congrats Mom and Dad!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Can’t wait to meet her.”

Back to top