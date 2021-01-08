Babies

Katie Maloney and More ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React to Stassi Schroeder’s Baby News

By
Kristen Doute Vanderpump Rules Stars React to Stassi Schroeder Baby News
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Kristen Doute

“I can’t wait to meet my new, beautiful niece,” the He’s Making You Crazy author gushed via Instagram.

Back to top