Kids

Exes Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Take Daughter Briar, 5, to Disneyland for Birthday: Pics

By
Exes-Rachel-Bilson-and-Hayden-Christensen-Take-Daughter-To-Disneyland
 Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
4
5 / 4

Millenium Falcon

They called their engagement off in August 2010, but reconciled within three months.

Back to top