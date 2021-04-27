Moms Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Moms Pumping Breast Milk: Pics By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Amanda Seyfried?Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock 39 1 / 39 Amanda Seyfried The Oscar nominee’s April 2021 “afterparty” pic featured a breast pump and a glass of water. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News A Look Back at Adele’s Transformation Over Her Career and Her Incredible 100-Pound Weight Loss Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News