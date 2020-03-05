Moms Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Moms Pumping Breast Milk: Pics By Riley Cardoza March 5, 2020 Courtesy of Blake Lively/Instagram 13 12 / 13 Blake Lively The Shallows star and Reynolds revealed the sex of their third child in October 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News