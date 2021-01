Camila Nakagawa

The Challenge alum celebrated her “f–king amazing” post-baby body in January 2021. “In the last year, it: grew a human, made space to accommodate said human, protected my breach baby by allowing me to deliver via C section, created milk to feed my little man, let me know I needed to eat more so I could create my milk and this is all in addition to the wonderful things it does already,” she gushed via Instagram.