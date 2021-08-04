Hilaria Baldwin and More Celeb Moms Pumping Breast Milk

Moms Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Moms Pumping Breast Milk: Pics By Riley Cardoza August 4, 2021 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 49 1 / 49 Hilaria Baldwin The fitness guru sarcastically shared a “hot” pic of herself pumping via Instagram in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News