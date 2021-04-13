Moms

Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Moms Pumping Breast Milk: Pics

Hilary Duff and More Celeb Moms Pumping Breast Milk
 Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Younger star documented her family’s “morning mayhem” while she pumped in April 2020.

