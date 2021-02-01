Moms

Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson and More Celebrity Moms Pumping Breast Milk: Pics

By
Stassi Schroeder breast pumps
Stassi Schroeder Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
30
1 / 30
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Stassi Schroeder

Postpartum life,” the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned a January 2021 Instagram Story selfie.

Back to top