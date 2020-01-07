Exclusive Ray J and Princess Love Share 1st Photos of Newborn Son Epik: ‘Life Is Complete’ By Riley Cardoza January 7, 2020 Us Weekly 4 5 / 4 Family of Four The couple cuddled up to their two kids. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Reach Your Fitness Goals in 2020 With This $35 Smart Watch Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News