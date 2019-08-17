Real Housewives

‘Real Housewives’ Babies! Meghan King Edmonds, Porsha Williams and More Bravo Stars Give Birth

By
Real Housewives Babies Brooklyn
 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy Brooklyn Doris Daly/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Brooklyn Doris Daly

After an emergency C-section due to preeclampsia, Moore’s daughter arrived early in November 2018.

Back to top