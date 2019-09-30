Real Housewives ‘Real Housewives’ Babies! Meghan King Edmonds, Porsha Williams and More Bravo Stars Give Birth By Riley Cardoza September 30, 2019 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 Maverick Sterling Eva Marcille gave birth in September 2019 to her and Michael Sterling’s second child together. Back to top More News Tears, second thoughts & Selena: Justin & Hailey's relationship scandals exposed! Mudwater: The One Piece of Jewelry Everyone Should Own (If You Want To Save Lives) These Made in the U.S.A. Vitamins Are for the Whole Family! More News