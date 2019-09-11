Exclusive

Kyle Richards and More Real Housewives Congratulate Teddi Mellencamp on Pregnancy News

By
Real Housewives Congratulate Teddi Mellencamp Pregnancy News
 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
9
10 / 9

Stephanie Hollman

Locken’s costar, 39, commented, “Such a blessing. Congrats honey.”

Back to top