Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

The Tattoo Too Far host thinks that 16 or 17 is an appropriate age to show her kids Jersey Shore, explaining to Us in June 2021, “They’ll kind of get it [then]. Like, ‘Listen, Mommy had some crazy years before she was a mommy. She let loose. So whatever you see on TV back then, just do the opposite of what I did.’”