Dad Weighs In

The Crash actor admitted that it’s somewhat baffling when fans are surprised by how much he looks like his kids. “I mean, it’s weird, because isn’t that obvious?” he quipped to Entertainment Tonight in June 2017. “Who else are they going to look like, you know? I always find that such a weird thing, like, [Ava] looks exactly like her mother, who else is she going to look like? It’s an odd thing that people fixate on that.”