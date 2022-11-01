What Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe Have Said About Their Lookalike Kids

Maybe a Slight Resemblance

While many fans think Ava looks like her mother and Deacon looks like his father, Phillippe said he disagrees. “Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance. But he actually looks a lot more like Reese’s side of the family. Ava looks more like mine,” the Delaware native told E! News in September 2021. “Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it.”