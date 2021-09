Time for Tears

Witherspoon “would cry” often as a new mom, she told The View cohosts in September 2021. “I lived away from my mother. My mom had a full-time job as a nurse, and I had a baby really young — I was 23 years old — and so I was raising her by myself. I don’t have any sisters, I don’t have any aunts. I was alone in a new city, in Los Angeles, and I literally had no friends.”