Ups and Downs

“After each child, I had a different experience,” the actress revealed in an April 2020 episode of Jameela Jamil‘s “I Weigh” podcast. “[With] one kid, I had kind of mild postpartum, and [with] one kid, I had severe postpartum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn’t thinking straight at all. And then I had one kid where I had no postpartum at all.”

Witherspoon added, “I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and nobody explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones go into the toilet. I felt more depressed than I’d ever felt in my whole life. It was scary.”