Toddlers Reign Disick’s Funniest Moments: Pics of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott’s Disick’s 2nd Son By Riley Cardoza August 6, 2020 Courtesy of Jason Schneidman/Instagram 74 74 / 74 In the Middle Reign briefly rocked a shorter haircut ahead of shaving his head in August 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Gives Fans a Peek at Newborn Son Nearly 1 Week After Giving Birth Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari’s Lovely Nude Heels Are Up to 55% Off Right Now More News