OMG

Reign’s long mane is no more! Scott and Kourtney’s youngest son revealed a buzz cut on August 4, 2020. His mom posted the pic of her boy with a shaved head on Instagram and wrote, “I am not OK.” But her pals loved the new look, with Hailey Beiber writing, “Omggggg the cutest,” while Khadijah Haqq commented, “But he’s so handsome,” and Brittny Gastineau wrote, “I never thought this day would come.”