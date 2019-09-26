Toddlers Reign Disick’s Funniest Moments: Pics of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott’s Disick’s 2nd Son By Riley Cardoza September 26, 2019 Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram 18 19 / 18 Splashing Around “My babies,” Disick captioned a September 2019 pool pic of Reign playing with Penelope. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News