Pregnancies Revisiting Kylie Jenner’s First Pregnancy: Baby Bump Photos, Hints and More By Eliza Thompson August 20, 2021 YouTube 10 9 / 10 Almost There “So, I’m 34 weeks today,” Kylie said at one point the clip. “Only about a month left!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News