April 2020

“On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 a.m.,” she captioned a photo of a “McCoy” rug. “Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. … Until we see you again. We love you, McCoy.”