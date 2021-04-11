April 2021

On Easter Sunday in April 2021, Kara announced their family was growing.

“For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief,” she wrote via Instagram. “Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die. This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope. … We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother!”

Less than a week later, Kara announced she secretly gave birth on March 31, 2021. “His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope,’” she wrote. “It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”