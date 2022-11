Her ‘Happy Baby’

The hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022 that she “cherished” small moments with her son. “Oh, my God, [in] the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she raved. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest. It’s my favorite part of the day. … He’s amazing. He’s a happy baby.”