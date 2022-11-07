Learning to Be Patient

Rihanna reflected on her “wild” motherhood journey during a candid interview with Extra. “It is crazy. It is amazing. … It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it,” she gushed in November 2022.

Having a baby made her more patient, the beauty mogul admitted. “I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general,” she said. “Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense.”