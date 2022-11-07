Like Mother, Like Daughter

The “California King Bed” singer joked that she was turning into her own mother, Monica Braithwaite, after welcoming her son. “It is weird,” she told E! News in November 2022. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way. … I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Rihanna went on to praise her mom, teasing, “She’s more snatched than me.”