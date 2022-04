April 2022

Rihanna told Vogue that she “always thought” she’d get married before conceiving her first child, asking, “Who the f–k says it has to be that way? I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom. They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails — a passenger as much as the driver.”